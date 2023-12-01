Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

Six more Israelis held hostage in Gaza were released moments ago by Hamas and are now with the International Red Cross in Egyptian territory.

הגעת 6 החטופים למעבר רפיח pic.twitter.com/xFcGb3OXlh — בז news (@1717Bazz) November 30, 2023

They include a Bedouin Israeli brother and sister Aisha Ziadna, 17, and Bilal Ziadna, 18, from the town of Rahat in the Negev.

The other four released were Nili Margalit, 41, Ilana Gritzewsky, 30, Sapir Cohen, 29, and Shani Goren also 29.

Two other hostages were released earlier in the evening, 21, and Amit Soussana, 40. No children were among those released.

Only eight hostages were released and not ten because on Wednesday Hamas previously released two additional hostages beyond the 10 agreed upon.

Irena Tati and Yelena Trupanov, both Russian citizens, were released Wednesday evening.

81 Israeli citizens have now been freed from captivity in Gaza along with 27 foreign nationals – non-Israelis.

About 140 people are still being held hostage in Gaza.