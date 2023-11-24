Photo Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90
A temporary ceasefire began in Gaza on Friday morning with Israeli military completing a deployment along the ceasefire lines. Trucks delivering fuel began entering the Strip through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. Hamas immediately breached it when a rocket was launched at 7:15 AM, 15 minutes after the ceasefire began. The rocket was intercepted.

According to Israeli media reports, the Israeli Prisons Service began processing 39 Arab terrorists for release. The prisoners — women and minors — will be transferred to the Ofer Prison at noon before being released to their homes in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.

Hamas has agreed to release the first 13 hostages on Friday at 4:00 PM.

Ahead of the ceasefire, Israeli forces destroyed several Hamas tunnels underneath and near the Shifa Hospital.

The IDF also warned Gazans not to return to their homes in northern Gaza. They’ve already begun ignoring the IDF’s instructions.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Another 240 men, women, children and soldiers were taken back to Gaza as hostages. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.

JewishPress.com News Desk contributed to this report.

