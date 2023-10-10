Photo Credit: COGAT / X

The head of Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian said in a bitter statement to the residents of Gaza that they are reaping what they have sowed, with their ongoing, enthusiastic support for the Iranian-backed Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organizations.

The 51-year-old Israeli Druze officer has previously served as the executive officer for the IDF Central Command and as head of the Israeli Civil Administration.

You wanted hell, you will get hell"

The Coordinator of the Government in the Territories Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian speaking to Hamas and and the residents of Gaza. Watch?#Israel_under_attack #HamasMassacre pic.twitter.com/gyLNGO8x7p — COGAT (@cogatonline) October 10, 2023

Within hours after Hamas launched its war against Israel, Alian warned, “Hamas opened the gates of hell on the Gaza Strip; Hamas made the decision and Hamas will bear the responsibility and pay the price.”

In the above video, the COGAT chief said:

“Kidnapping, torturing and murdering children, women and elderly isn’t human.

“There is no justification.

“Hamas became ISIS and the citizens of Gaza are celebrating instead of being horrified.

“Human beasts are dealt with accordingly.

“Israel has imposed a total blockade on Gaza – no electricity, no water, just damage.

“You wanted hell – you will get hell.”