Photo Credit: Basel Awidat / Flash 90

The situation on Israel’s northern border is heating up, as military forces gather to defend the country on what may be developing into a second front as the IDF battles to regain control of the south after Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization, backed by Iran, launched a devastating war on Saturday against the Jewish State.

Across the country, Lebanon’s Iranian proxy Hezbollah fired 15 rockets at northern Israel late Tuesday afternoon.

Four of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system, indicating they were heading for heavily populated areas.

The other 11 rockets landed in open areas, with no injuries or damage reported.

In response to the rocket fire, IDF tanks shelled two Hezbollah observation posts on the Lebanese border.

An IDF combat helicopter and military drones also targeted three Hezbollah outposts in southern Lebanon following clashes with Hezbollah terrorists who infiltrated the border and a subsequent anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) attack on an IDF armored vehicle near the northern Israeli town of Avivim.

“The IDF is prepared for all scenarios and will continue to protect the residents of the State of Israel,” the IDF said.

Lt. Col. Alim Abdullah, 40, and two other IDF soldiers were killed in the clashes on Monday with Hezbollah terrorists who infiltrated in Israel along the northern border. Three other soldiers were wounded in the exchange. Mortar fire was also aimed at Israel from southern Lebanon.

Abdullah, who served as deputy commander of the 300th “Baram” Regional Brigade, was a resident of the northern Israeli Druze village of Yanuh-Jat.

The clashes came after the IDF spotted armed terrorists infiltrating into Israeli territory; Israeli forces killed two of the terrorists and a third escaped back into Lebanon.

Residents of 28 towns near Israel’s northern border with Lebanon were ordered to enter their bomb shelters and remained there for several hours.