Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit / YouTube screengrab
IDF reservist in the Yahalam Combat Engineering Corps battles two terrorists in Gaza City's Shuja'iyya neighborhood despite wounds from a grenade.

Watch this helmet camera footage from a courageous Israeli fighter who recently fought face-to-face with two Gaza terrorists.

Advertisement


The IDF reservist, a member of the Yahalam Combat Engineering Corps, confronted and killed two Hamas terrorists despite his own injuries during a tense battle that took place in the Shuja’iyya section of Gaza City.

The IDF soldier was wounded by an exploding grenade that landed nearby, but despite his injuries continued the firefight, killing first one terrorist and then the other.

This is what IDF soldiers are facing in Gaza, above ground.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleHezbollah Rocket Hits Bar’am Home on Israel’s Northern Border
Next articleWSJ: Israel Begins Flooding Gaza Terror Tunnels with Seawater
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR