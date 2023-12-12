Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit / YouTube screengrab

Watch this helmet camera footage from a courageous Israeli fighter who recently fought face-to-face with two Gaza terrorists.

The IDF reservist, a member of the Yahalam Combat Engineering Corps, confronted and killed two Hamas terrorists despite his own injuries during a tense battle that took place in the Shuja’iyya section of Gaza City.

The IDF soldier was wounded by an exploding grenade that landed nearby, but despite his injuries continued the firefight, killing first one terrorist and then the other.

This is what IDF soldiers are facing in Gaza, above ground.