Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy presented a comprehensive update Saturday night (Dec. 9) on the Iron Swords War against Hamas in Gaza, and Israeli military activity against Iran’s Lebanese proxy, Hezbollah, in the north. The update was broadcast by Fox News. Watch now.



Israel has put in place capabilities to inspect up to 250 trucks carrying humanitarian aid, daily, at Nitzana through Rafah, Levy said. Fewer trucks than 250 are going through every day, not because of limitations on the Israeli side, but because of limitations on the part of international agencies in Gaza, he noted.

These are the same agencies unwilling to condemn the theft of their aid by Hamas terrorists, who are also exploiting the use of the humanitarian zone to launch continued rocket attacks against Israeli civilians.

“There are no limitations — no limitations — on Israel’s side on the provision of food, water, medicine and shelters to the people of Gaza. On the contrary, we have surplus capacity for inspections,” Levy emphasized.

“However, with a view to increasing humanitarian aid at the extent that international agencies are able to receive it, COGAT is working to open Kerem Shalom, which was destroyed by Hamas in the October 7th massacre, for inspection — although we reiterate there is no real need for that surplus capacity at present.”