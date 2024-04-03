Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit / Shin Bet

A senior Hamas military intelligence officer has told a Shin Bet interrogator that units of the terror organization’s military intelligence unit operated from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, including after the first IDF attack targeting the terrorists in the hospital.

Here’s a clip from the Shin Bet interrogation of Ashraf Ibrahim Samur (“Abu Ashraf”), deputy head of Hamas Military Intelligence Information Department:

Among those arrested were many operatives from Hamas’ Military Intelligence, who during their interrogations “provide valuable and important information for the continuation of the fight against the terrorist organization,” the statement noted.

One who provided such information was Ashraf Ibrahim Awach Samur, “Abu Ahmad”, the Deputy Head of the Information Department in the Hamas Military Intelligence Directorate.

Hamas terrorists returned to Shifa Hospital two days after the IDF left western Gaza “the last time”, he told the interrogator.

Abu Ahmad also told the Israeli interrogator that many branches of Hamas operated out of the hospital, including Military Intelligence and the Interior, Security and Administration branches of the terrorist organization.

Hamas Military Intelligence includes the Central Intelligence Unit, the Targets and Observation Unit, the Central Operational Unit, Military Security Unit, Human Sources Handling Unit. In addition, the General Intelligence, Hamas-run Gaza Interior Ministry, Internal Security, the Hamas Emergency Committees “and the government,” Abu Ahmad said.

“Why did you work from Shifa,” the interrogator asked.

“Because it provides the logistics,” Abu Ahmad replied, “meaning everything connected to water, electricity, and computer rooms, and also everything connected to security.

“What does that mean,” the interrogator asked.

“It provides security,” Abu Ahmad answered.

Many terrorists affiliated with terrorist organizations were apprehended in the IDF’s targeted operation at Shifa Hospital, led by the 162nd Division and the Shin Bet.

Among those arrested were the Deputy Commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization’s Rocket Unit, commanders in the Hamas Military Wing, and senior operatives in the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Internal Security as well as the terrorist group’s Emergency Committees.

“The apprehended suspects were transferred for interrogation at the Shin Bet and IDF Unit 504 in the Intelligence Directorate (J2),” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.