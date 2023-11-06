Photo Credit: Flash 90
Ahed Tamimi, 2018

Overnight Sunday into Monday (Nov. 5-6), Israel Defense Forces arrested the famous Palestinian Authority poster girl for terror, Ahed Tamimi, in response to her October 7 post on social media praising Hamas and promising Jews “What Hitler did is a joke: we will drink your blood and eat your skulls.”

Tamimi, now age 24, was arrested at her home in the town of Nabi Saleh, a suburb of Ramallah.

Turns Out ‘Palestinian Anne Frank’ Ahed Tamimi Is a Nazi After All

Ahed Tamimi, a video darling from the age of 12, served eight months in prison for slapping an IDF soldier in 2017; she was released in 2018 but seems not to have learned anything from the experience.

That’s not a surprise, considering the acclaim she acquired from assaulting an Israeli soldier whose rules of engagement prohibited him from giving her the badly-needed slap she deserved in return. Or a least a potch — but that would have been considered “sexual assault,” right?

The little blonde teenager instantly became the toast of Jew-haters, and even won a cover photo shoot and feature in Vogue Magazine’s Arab edition to help magnify her fame, plus a face-to-face personal visit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, another famous long-standing Israel-hater.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

