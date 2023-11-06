Photo Credit: Flash 90

Overnight Sunday into Monday (Nov. 5-6), Israel Defense Forces arrested the famous Palestinian Authority poster girl for terror, Ahed Tamimi, in response to her October 7 post on social media praising Hamas and promising Jews “What Hitler did is a joke: we will drink your blood and eat your skulls.”

Advertisement





Tamimi, now age 24, was arrested at her home in the town of Nabi Saleh, a suburb of Ramallah.

Turns Out ‘Palestinian Anne Frank’ Ahed Tamimi Is a Nazi After All

Ahed Tamimi, a video darling from the age of 12, served eight months in prison for slapping an IDF soldier in 2017; she was released in 2018 but seems not to have learned anything from the experience.

That’s not a surprise, considering the acclaim she acquired from assaulting an Israeli soldier whose rules of engagement prohibited him from giving her the badly-needed slap she deserved in return. Or a least a potch — but that would have been considered “sexual assault,” right?

The little blonde teenager instantly became the toast of Jew-haters, and even won a cover photo shoot and feature in Vogue Magazine’s Arab edition to help magnify her fame, plus a face-to-face personal visit with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, another famous long-standing Israel-hater.