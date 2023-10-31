Remember Ahed Tamimi? She was the PA Arab teenager who slapped an Israeli soldier who, obeying the IDF rules of engagement, spared her what any other soldier in the Middle East would have done (Another Tamimi Sent to Jail for Attacking Israeli Officer).
Remember the poem of praise the popular Israeli songwriter Yehonatan Geffen (nephew of the late Moshe Dayan), who is no longer with us, wrote for her? Oh, I remember:
A pretty girl of 17 committed a terrible act
And when a proud Israeli officer
Invaded her home again
She smacked him.
She was born into this and that slap
Contained 50 years of occupation and humiliation.
And on the day the story of the struggle is told
You, Ahed Tamimi,
The redhead,
Like David who slapped Goliath,
You’ll be in the same row as
Joan of Arc, Hannah Szenes, and Anne Frank.
Man, I don’t know many people who should be better off dead, but Geffen certainly fits that condition, in light of the following Instagram post by the pretty redhead, which has since been blocked, but my good friend from the settlements WhatsApped it to me anyway, because, you know, the Internet, she don’t forget.
Our message to the herds of settlers
We’re waiting for you in all the cities of the West Bank, from Hebron to Jenin
We will slaughter you and you will say that
What Hitler did to you was a joke
We will drink your blood and eat your skulls
Come on, let’s go, we’re waiting for you.
I believe this is one of those occasions when no additional comment is required.