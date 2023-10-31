Photo Credit: Instagram Screenshot

Remember Ahed Tamimi? She was the PA Arab teenager who slapped an Israeli soldier who, obeying the IDF rules of engagement, spared her what any other soldier in the Middle East would have done (Another Tamimi Sent to Jail for Attacking Israeli Officer).

Remember the poem of praise the popular Israeli songwriter Yehonatan Geffen (nephew of the late Moshe Dayan), who is no longer with us, wrote for her? Oh, I remember:

Advertisement





A pretty girl of 17 committed a terrible act

And when a proud Israeli officer

Invaded her home again

She smacked him.

She was born into this and that slap

Contained 50 years of occupation and humiliation.

And on the day the story of the struggle is told

You, Ahed Tamimi,

The redhead,

Like David who slapped Goliath,

You’ll be in the same row as

Joan of Arc, Hannah Szenes, and Anne Frank.

Man, I don’t know many people who should be better off dead, but Geffen certainly fits that condition, in light of the following Instagram post by the pretty redhead, which has since been blocked, but my good friend from the settlements WhatsApped it to me anyway, because, you know, the Internet, she don’t forget.

Our message to the herds of settlers

We’re waiting for you in all the cities of the West Bank, from Hebron to Jenin

We will slaughter you and you will say that

What Hitler did to you was a joke

We will drink your blood and eat your skulls

Come on, let’s go, we’re waiting for you.

I believe this is one of those occasions when no additional comment is required.