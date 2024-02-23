Photo Credit: Arab social networks

The IDF and the Shin Bet announced Friday morning that an Islamic Jihad terrorist who was on his way to carry out an attack was killed in a drone airstrike in Jenin. The same terrorist carried out several shooting attacks against Israeli forces and the settlements of Merev and Mevo Dotan in recent weeks.

إذاعة الجيش الإسرائيلي:

الجيش الإسرائيلي ينشر توثيقًا لقيام طائرة بدون طيار باغتيال ياسر حنون الليلة الماضية في جنين، وهو ناشط من الجهاد الإسلامي كان في طريقه لتنفيذ عملية، حيث يعتبر من المشاركين في عدد كبير من عمليات إطلاق النار ضد قوات الجيش والمستوطنات الإسرائيلية. pic.twitter.com/7vGcf6Jc8J — الصحافة الإسرائيلية (@Israil_media) February 23, 2024

Advertisement





PA Arab media on Thursday night reported an attack on a vehicle in the Jenin “refugee” camp, following which Israeli security forces entered the city of Jenin.

Al Quds cited local sources who said “One martyr and four injuries arrived at Jenin Governmental Hospital, including a critical injury, as a result of targeting the vehicle.”

Happy hunting.