Photo Credit: Arab social networks
The terrorist’s car was hit by an IDF drone, February 23, 2024.

The IDF and the Shin Bet announced Friday morning that an Islamic Jihad terrorist who was on his way to carry out an attack was killed in a drone airstrike in Jenin. The same terrorist carried out several shooting attacks against Israeli forces and the settlements of Merev and Mevo Dotan in recent weeks.

PA Arab media on Thursday night reported an attack on a vehicle in the Jenin “refugee” camp, following which Israeli security forces entered the city of Jenin.

Al Quds cited local sources who said “One martyr and four injuries arrived at Jenin Governmental Hospital, including a critical injury, as a result of targeting the vehicle.”

Happy hunting.

David Israel
