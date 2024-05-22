Photo Credit: Flash 90

Israel’s foreign ministry has recalled its ambassadors from Ireland, Spain and Norway following their announcement recognizing the Palestinian Authority as a sovereign nation.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz ordered the immediate return to Israel of the Israeli ambassadors in Ireland and Norway for consultations following the announcement. The ministry also released a video warning Ireland and others against becoming a pawn in the hands of Hamas and Iran.

Recognizing a Palestinian state will lead to more terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardize any prospects for peace. Don’t be a pawn in the hands of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/81f7Gxweol — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) May 21, 2024

“Israel will not be complacent in the face of those undermining its sovereignty and endangering its security,” Katz said.

“Today’s decision sends a message to the Palestinians and the world: Terrorism pays. After the Hamas terror organization carried out the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, after committing heinous sexual crimes witnessed by the world, these countries chose to reward Hamas and Iran by recognizing a Palestinian state,” Katz said.

“This distorted step by these countries is an injustice to the memory of the October 7 victims, a blow to efforts to return the 128 hostages and a boost to Hamas and Iranian jihadists that undermines the chance for peace and questions Israel’s right to self-defense.

“Israel will not remain silent; there will be further severe consequences,” Katz warned. “If Spain follows through on its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it.” Spain said in its announcement that formal recognition of a Palestinian state would be rendered on May 28.

“The Irish-Norwegian folly does not deter us,” he added. “We are determined to achieve our goals: restoring security to our citizens, dismantling Hamas and bringing the hostages home. There are no more just causes than these.”