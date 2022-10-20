Photo Credit: Roni Ofer / Flash 90

Thousands of Jerusalem Arabs flooded the streets late Wednesday night in response to the death of 22-year-old Udai Tamimi, the terrorist who murdered 18-year-old IDF soldier Noa Lazar earlier this month.

Tamimi was killed in a hail of bullets on Wednesday after attacking a security checkpoint at the entrance to the Jerusalem suburb of Ma’ale Adumim. One Israeli security guard was injured in the attack.

In addition to Lazar, a 30-year-old Israeli civilian security guard was critically injured earlier this month in Tamimi’s attack on a checkpoint in the Shuafat neighborhood in northern Jerusalem.

Thousands more took to the streets in Palestinian Authority cities, towns and villages to show solidarity with the killer.

In Jerusalem neighborhoods, Arabs threw lit fireworks at IDF soldiers, along with rocks, bottles and anything else they could turn into a weapon.

Thousands of Arabs also marched to show their support for the terrorist in the nearby Palestinian Authority town of Deheisha on the southern outskirts of Bethlehem, just a few minutes’ drive from Jerusalem.

In the Palestinian Authority capital of Ramallah, a long convoy of vehicles drove through the streets while nationalist songs blared, praising armed “resistance” against Israel.”

In the terrorist hotbed of Jenin, thousands led by armed terrorist organization leaders gathered in the city square to shout their support for jihad (holy war), self-sacrifice (read: death worship) and murder of Israelis.

Palestinian Authority terrorists also opened fire at an IDF military post near the Samaria city of Shechem (Nablus). IDF soldiers returned the fire and set out to search for the attackers. No injuries were reported.

While the unrest has continued, so has Operation Wave Breaker — the IDF operation to de-fang the latest crop of Palestinian Authority terrorists.

Israeli military forces arrested seven suspected terrorists Wednesday night in Judea and Samaria. The troops also confiscated 14 stolen vehicles: theft of Israeli vehicles is a common practice carried out by Palestinian Authority Arabs looking for car parts or just a free deal on a used car.