Israel Police have arrested a 38-year-old member of the extreme anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect after he and two others visited the terrorist hotbed of Jenin in the Palestinian Authority to meet with a senior official of the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization.

Anti-Zionist Jews visited yesterday #Jenin, to show solidarity with the arrested PIJ leader Bassam al-Saadi, and the rejection of the Zionist occupation, they met with secretary general of the Fatah Ata Abu Ramila, and the head of the PIJ Maher al-Akhraspic.twitter.com/lz4ZeyxDLR — Neturei Karta USA (@NetureiKartaUS) January 11, 2023

The extremist anti-Israel Jewish activists met with Maher al-Akhras, head of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group in Judea and Samaria, and with Ata Abu Ramila, secretary general of the Palestinian Authority’s leading Fatah faction. They publicly tweeted support for arrested PIJ leader Bassam al-Sa’adi as well.

Ben Gvir Calls for Deportation of Anti-Zionist Neturei Karta Visitors to Jenin

The anti-Zionist activist, who lives in Petach Tikvah, was arrested on suspicion of illegally entering Area A of the Palestinian Authority, identifying with and supporting a terrorist organization, and violating IDF order.

A member of the Neturei Karta delegation reportedly said during the visit to Jenin, in a statement quoted by multiple Israeli media, “We are Palestinian Jews, we want to live under the Palestinian flag and not the Israeli flag, in one country which is the Palestinian state.

“Hundreds of years ago and before the occupation began, we lived together in the Old City of Jerusalem and there was no difference between Jews and Muslims. We all came from one father, Abraham, and we lived happily together.

“Later, the Zionists came and created pressure to separate us, but we rejected it. We want peace and not the racist Israeli law, which is a threat to the lives of Jews and Muslims. No matter how much time passes, we will continue to stick to our dreams and common goals. We want Palestine with its capital Jerusalem and the Palestinian Authority so that we can live happily.”