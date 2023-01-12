Photo Credit: Tyler A. McNeil / Wikimedia
New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), the state's nurses union.

A strike by some 7,100 nurses at two major New York City hospitals has ended.

The New York City Nurses Association (NYCNA) reached an agreement late Wednesday on a new contract for its members with Mount Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan, and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

Advertisement



The nurses, who spent three days on the picket line, were striking to force the hospitals to hire more staff, improve the security of personnel, and to raise the wages of the nurses whose contracts ended on December 31, 2022.

Montefiore said it will hire 170 more nurses and increase pay by 19 percent over the three years of the new contract, in addition to other improvements.

Staff will be increased at Mount Sinai as well, in addition to increasing the wages of its nurses.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNeturei Karta Visitor to Jenin Arrested by Israel Police
Next articleSurvey Shows Massive Public Support for Minister Levin’s Judicial Reforms
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR