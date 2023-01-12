Photo Credit: Tyler A. McNeil / Wikimedia

A strike by some 7,100 nurses at two major New York City hospitals has ended.

The New York City Nurses Association (NYCNA) reached an agreement late Wednesday on a new contract for its members with Mount Sinai Medical Center in Manhattan, and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx.

The nurses, who spent three days on the picket line, were striking to force the hospitals to hire more staff, improve the security of personnel, and to raise the wages of the nurses whose contracts ended on December 31, 2022.

Montefiore said it will hire 170 more nurses and increase pay by 19 percent over the three years of the new contract, in addition to other improvements.

Staff will be increased at Mount Sinai as well, in addition to increasing the wages of its nurses.