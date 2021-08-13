Photo Credit: JewishPress.com
Hebron on Sukkot. Maarat Hamachpelah. Oct. 16, 2019

After Israel began working this week in Hebron, to build an access elevator for the disabled, so the handicapped and elderly can easily go up to Maarat Hamachpelah, the Tomb of the Patriarchs of the Jewish people, the Palestinian Authority announced that all mosques in Hebron would be closed on Friday, and directed all Muslims to go pray and protest at the Jewish holy site, which they also use as a mosque.

Live video feeds from Hebron show, that at this point it has been mostly calm, but as was expected, some of the Muslim protesters got violent and police used riot control methods to contain their violence.

The construction of the handicapped access elevator is expected to last six months.

