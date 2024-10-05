Photo Credit: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces and Shin Bet (ISA) intelligence agency have confirmed the elimination of Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, head of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Palestinian Authority city of Tulkarem, in northern Samaria.

The IDF and Shin Bet also confirmed the elimination of Jit Radwan, a key operative in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization’s branch in Tulkarem.

At least 14 other significant terrorists who were part of the terror network in Tulkarm were eliminated in the same operation, which included an air strike by the Israeli Air Force.

“They were planning to carry out an attack inspired by October 7th, in the immediate future, and their elimination removed an imminent threat to Israel’s home front,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told reporters at a briefing Saturday night.

Zahi Yaser Abd al-Razeq Oufi, Head of Hamas in Tulkarem

Oufi planned and led the attempted car-bombing attack in Ateret on September 2, 2024.

In addition, he supplied weaponry to a large number of terrorists in the area, planning and leading a significant number of additional terror attacks aimed at Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria and elsewhere in the Israeli Homefront. He was also involved in the planning and execution of numerous significant and extreme terror attacks against Israeli civilians in Judea and Samaria, including attacks that led to the injury of additional Israeli civilians.

Oufi operated to strengthen the Hamas terrorist network and aid additional terrorists in the area in the execution of significant shooting attacks and car bombings, and planned to execute a terror attack in the immediate timeframe, the IDF and Shin Bet said.

12 Hamas, Islamic Jihad Terrorists Eliminated in Tulkarem Strike

The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed this weekend that at least 12 central terrorists from the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations were eliminated in Thursday’s strike in Tulkarem.

All of the terrorists were involved in manufacturing explosives and supporting terrorist activities against Israeli civilians.

The names of the following terrorists who were eliminated in the strike were cleared for publication.

Nine of the terrorists were affiliated with Hamas:

– Majdi Salem

– Ayman Tangi

– ⁠Basel Naafa

– ⁠Ahmad Gamal Obaid

– ⁠Issam Kouzakh

– ⁠Mahmoud Harwish

– ⁠Tair Majdi Hussein Al-Lwisi

– ⁠Anwar Muhammad Mousa Masimi

– ⁠Ma’moun Anabtawi

An additional terrorist affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Rakan Bilal, was also eliminated in the strike.

The terrorists were struck as they gathered to advance and carry out an imminent terror attack, thus neutralizing the threat they posed.

“This strike joins a number of significant counterterrorism activities that the IDF and Shin Bet have conducted in northern Judea and Samaria since the start of the war,” the IDF and Shin Bet said.

