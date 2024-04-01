Photo Credit: Liron Moldovan/Flash90

In an attack Sunday just before 11 PM in Gan Yavne, the terrorist, 19, an illegal from Hebron, went up the stairs of the local mall on HaMeginim Street toward the gym, where he saw a gymnast near the elevators of the second floor, ran to him and stabbed him. He then ran into the gym. The gymnasts who were inside ran into an inner room, and the terrorist caught one of them who was running away and stabbed him several times. From there the terrorist continued to the first floor of the mall and stabbed another young man near the local branch of the Aroma restaurant.

A policeman and an inspector from the municipal police arrived at the mall less than a minute after the emergency 100 call had been made. The terrorist ran in their direction, tried to attack the inspector, and was shot several times by the policeman. The terrorist was later pronounced dead.

United Hatzalah volunteer paramedic Tal Fleks reported: “Within less than a minute of receiving the call, I arrived at the scene and provided initial medical treatment to three young men suffering from stab wounds. The three were then evacuated to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod for further treatment.”

Magen David Adom teams evacuated the three injured, aged 25, 20, and 17, to Astua Hospital in Ashdod for medical treatment. According to the police statement, the terrorist was armed with two knives. The terrorist held a work permit before the war and worked in Israel in construction – but with the cancellation of work permits to PA Arabs he remained in Israel for the past six months as an illegal resident.

Asuta Hospital in Ashdod issued an update: “The two adults were admitted in very serious condition suffering from significant head injuries. After their condition was stabilized and due to injuries requiring neurosurgical treatment, they were transferred, on ventilators, to the Ichilov and Belinson hospitals in Tel Aviv and Petah Tikvah respectively. The minor was admitted in moderate condition, and now his condition is stable. At this time he is in the operating room, but there is no danger to his life.”