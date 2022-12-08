Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Three Arab terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with IDF forces in Jenin overnight Thursday. Israeli soldiers entered the refugee camp outside Jenin early in the morning to arrest wanted persons suspected of terrorist activities. During the operation, hordes of terrorists opened fire on them and three were killed. Our troops left without casualties.

Three wanted persons were arrested, one of them, a member of the Islamic Jihad, is suspected of preparing the car bomb that detonated prematurely near Mevo Dotan on November 22. The same terrorist shot at Israeli security forces in recent weeks.

Al Quds cited Arab medical sources who said the eliminated terrorists were Tariq Al-Damj, Sidqi Zakarneh, and Atta Shalabi.

Eyewitnesses told Al Quds that the IDF force, accompanied by bulldozers, stormed the city and the refugee camp from all entrances, occupied buildings, and set up sniper teams on them, which came in handy with the outbreak of violent armed clashes. The soldiers returned fire, killing three terrorists and injuring several more.

WAFA reported that fierce clashes erupted between Israeli forces and local youth in the aftermath of the killings, during which the forces fired live ammunition injuring 10 Arabs. The wounded were evacuated to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Islamic Jihad announced a general strike in Jenin and the suspension of schools, with the free time devoted to “mourning for the souls of the martyrs.”

According to WAFA, the latest figures bring up the number of Arab terrorists killed by Israel since the beginning of 2022 to 216, including 164 in Judea and Samaria and 54 in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, an IDF force shot dead an Arab who opened fire from a passing vehicle at a military post near Ofra. The soldiers responded by shooting at the car and chasing after it. During the chase, the suspect noticed the soldiers shooting, got out of his vehicle, and shot at them. They returned fire and killed him. According to the PA Health Ministry, the deceased is Mujahad Hamed, 32.