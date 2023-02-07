Photo Credit: Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90

One day after a terrorist cell was eliminated in Jericho, IDF forces made arrests overnight Tuesday near Shechem. According to Al-Quds, Hamza Amjad Al-Ashqar, 17, was killed at dawn by the Israeli forces. The PA Ministry of Health reported that the youth, who was blonde, was shot in the face, “which led to his death.”

This brings the number of Arab terrorists killed in Judea and Samaria since the beginning of 2023 to 42.

Al-Quds reported that large IDF forces stormed the Al- Masaken Al-Shabi neighborhood in Shechem and raided many homes. Local terrorists confronted the forces during the raid and opened fire on the soldiers. It appears that Al-Ashqar was among those armed terrorists.

תיעוד ברשתות החברתיות: חילופי אש בין מחבלים לכוחות צה”ל בתום מבצע מעצרים סמוך לשכם@migansh5 pic.twitter.com/JUSRmjOqj4 — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 7, 2023

Al-Quds reported the IDF forces arrested three suspects, all of them previously released security prisoners, the brothers Anan, Asim, and Shadi Bashkar.

The IDF eliminated overnight Monday the terrorist squad that carried out a shooting attack two weeks ago on the Mi Casa restaurant in Almog Junction near Jericho. Security forces encountered the squad in the Akkat Jaber refugee camp outside Jericho. Security officials reported at least five dead gunmen, including two terrorists from the attack, and three seriously wounded. The IDF force retrieved the bodies of the dead and Israel is holding them.

Last month, two terrorists opened fire on diners at the restaurant at Almog junction in the northern Dead Sea and escaped. There were no casualties. The terrorists’ weapon was stuck and they only managed to fire one bullet. The two terrorists fled the scene in a car.