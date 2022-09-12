Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson

Armed terrorists on Monday morning opened fire at IDF forces who were carrying out an arrest operation in the Jenin area in northern Samaria. In addition, the terrorists threw dozens of explosives at the troops. According to Arab reports, at least three terrorists were hit by IDF fire, one of them seriously. Our soldiers arrested three terrorists during the operation, sustaining no casualties.

Al Quds reported that Israel launched a massive campaign of arrests Monday morning in separate areas of Jerusalem and the West Bank. The Israeli forces stormed villages, camps, and towns in several separate areas, and raided dozens of homes, subjecting many residents to field investigations.

Al Quds editor, Suleiman Abu Ghosh, and an employee, Nour Ezzat, were arrested in the Qalandia refugee camp, north of Jerusalem. In Shechem, editor-in-chief Yassin Abu Lafah was also arrested.

Al Quds conceded that confrontations took place between angry youths and the soldiers during the arrests, while armed residents opened fire at the IDF forces.