Photo Credit: IDF / Shin Bet

Israeli forces have eliminated more terrorists in a targeted airstrike carried out in the hotbed Palestinian Authority city of Jenin.

Over the past two days, IDF, Shin Bet, and Israel Border Police forces conducted a counterterrorism operation to thwart terror in the city and its surrounds. Take a look at this bodycam footage:

As can be seen above, the mission is far from simple.

During the operation, an IAF aircraft guided by the Shin Bet struck and eliminated three armed terrorists, including those involved in shooting attacks on military posts and Israeli communities.

After the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons in the area.

In addition, IDF, ‘Yamas’ special forces and Israeli Border Police forces directed by the Shin Bet eliminated six armed terrorists during exchanges of fire, including terrorists who recently carried out shooting and explosives attacks on IDF soldiers.

Four explosives laboratories and dozens of explosives that were planted under routes in order to attack IDF soldiers were dismantled as well.

In addition, the forces located weapons and apprehended several wanted individuals suspected of terrorist activity. The suspects and weapons were transferred to the Shin Bet for further investigation. No IDF injuries were reported.

