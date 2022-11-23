Photo Credit: Or Heller via Twitter
Tiran Pero, 18, from the Israeli Druze community of Daliat el Carmel.

Palestinian Authority terrorists have kidnapped the body of an 18-year-old Israeli Druze high school student.

Israel is pressuring the Palestinian Authority to immediately return the body to Israel, according to a report by Channel 13 military correspondent Or Heller.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Tiran Pero, a 12th grade student from the town of Daliat El Carmel who entered Jenin earlier in the day. He was critically injured Tuesday morning in a motor vehicle accident in Jenin. He was taken to a hospital in the terrorist hotbed city, where he later died.

The young man’s body was subsequently snatched from the hospital in Jenin by Palestinian Authority terrorists.

A second young man from the same Druze community was also injured in the accident; he was flown by Medivac helicopter to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa and currently listed in stable condition, according to a post on Facebook by a member of the Druze community.

“It is expected that [the young man’s body] will be returned to his family in Israel as soon as possible as a necessary humanitarian gesture,” an IDF spokesperson said.

“This is a 12th grade student, a member of a minority group. His family is in contact with security forces and strongly denies the claim of the hijacking terrorists that he was an ‘undercover’ soldier,” the IDF spokesperson said.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleArab Terrorists Shoot at Jews Outside Joseph’s Tomb Hours After Monument Raised to Fallen Israeli Officer Madahat Yousouf
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR