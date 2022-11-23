Photo Credit: Or Heller via Twitter

Palestinian Authority terrorists have kidnapped the body of an 18-year-old Israeli Druze high school student.

Israel is pressuring the Palestinian Authority to immediately return the body to Israel, according to a report by Channel 13 military correspondent Or Heller.

Advertisement



The deceased was identified as Tiran Pero, a 12th grade student from the town of Daliat El Carmel who entered Jenin earlier in the day. He was critically injured Tuesday morning in a motor vehicle accident in Jenin. He was taken to a hospital in the terrorist hotbed city, where he later died.

הותר לפרסום: מחבלים בג׳נין חטפו את גופתו של צעיר ישראלי ומחזיקים בה. ישראל לוחצת על הרשות הפלסטינית להחזיר לאלתר את הגופה לישראל. ההרוג הוא טירן פרו, צעיר דרוזי בן 18 מדליית אל כרמל שנכנס היום לאזור ג׳נין, נפצע אנושות בתאונת דרכים, פונה לבית חולים בג׳נין ומת, ומשם נחטפה גופתו. pic.twitter.com/Z5F3tzTudJ — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) November 22, 2022

The young man’s body was subsequently snatched from the hospital in Jenin by Palestinian Authority terrorists.

A second young man from the same Druze community was also injured in the accident; he was flown by Medivac helicopter to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa and currently listed in stable condition, according to a post on Facebook by a member of the Druze community.

“It is expected that [the young man’s body] will be returned to his family in Israel as soon as possible as a necessary humanitarian gesture,” an IDF spokesperson said.

דובר צהל:

״גופתו של הצעיר נלקחה מבית החולים בג'נין והציפייה שתוחזר למשפחתו בישראל בהקדם, כצעד הומניטרי נדרש.״

בצהל אומרים כי ״מדובר בתלמיד יב׳, בן מיעוטים.משפחתו עומדת בקשר עם גורמי הביטחון״ ומכחישים בתוקף את טענת המחבלים החוטפים כי מדובר ב״מסתערב״. pic.twitter.com/ZAjFIW5Xsb — Or Heller אור הלר (@OrHeller) November 22, 2022

“This is a 12th grade student, a member of a minority group. His family is in contact with security forces and strongly denies the claim of the hijacking terrorists that he was an ‘undercover’ soldier,” the IDF spokesperson said.