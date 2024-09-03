Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The IDF’s Operation Summer Camps counterterrorism operation in Jenin is continuing as Israeli forces fight to prevent the Palestinian Authority territory from becoming another Gaza enclave.

The Israel Defense Forces, Shin Bet (ISA) and Israel Border Police are carrying out a “targeted and precise” operation aimed at terrorism in Jenin, a long-time terrorist hotbed in the Palestinian Authority-controlled area of Samaria.

Jenin is among the growing number of PA cities that have come under the control of the Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization. As a result, the Palestinian Authority territories have become one of the seven fronts faced by Israel in its war for survival against Iranian proxies that began on October 7, 2024.

So far, 14 terrorists have been eliminated in shootouts and airstrikes, approximately 20 weapons have been confiscated and 25 terrorists have been arrested, the IDF reported late Monday night.

In addition, an underground weapons cache was located and approximately 30 explosives were neutralized, some of which were buried under roads to kill Israeli forces and endanger civilians in the area.



“During the operation, terrorists were identified throwing an explosive at Israeli forces from the roof of a mosque,” the IDF said.

“This is further proof of the terrorists’ use of civilian infrastructure in order to carry out terrorist acts,” a strategy used by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza as well.

