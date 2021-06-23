Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

Palestinian Authority (PA) Prime Minister Mohammad Ishtayyeh canceled his appearance in the Arab town of Beita at an event protesting against the nearby community of Evyatar after he was threatened by residents of the village, senior PA officials told TPS.

Shtayyeh was supposed to visit the village against the backdrop of the violent incidents against the Evyatar community and to visit the mourning tent of the Hamail family whose son was killed a few days ago, but when his men tried to coordinate the visit, they were told that the entourage would be expelled with stones.

The residents of the village are angry about the PA’s incompetence, which status is at an all-time low. They further accused the PA of helping Israel arrest the terrorist Muntasser Shilby, who murdered Yehuda Gueta and the Tapuach Junction in Samaria last month.

The community of Evyatar has been the target of Arab attacks in recent nights. Using methods copied from the attrition terror groups operating on the Gaza Strip border, bands of Arab surround the community and burn tires, attempt to march on the community, and make attempts at arson, and the residents of the nearby village of Beit Dajan are also assisting the demonstrators.