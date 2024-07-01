Photo Credit: Nasser Ishtayeh / Flash 90

A targeted airstrike by the Israel Defense Forces on Sunday night killed wanted Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Saeed Jaber in the Nur Shams section of Tulkarem in the Palestinian Authority.

Jaber was senior figure in the terrorist organization’s branch in the Tulkarem area who was responsible for several shooting and bombing attacks along the Seam Line which separates Judea and Samaria from pre-1967 Israel.

“The wanted individuals eliminated in the apartment were involved in shooting attacks and attempted explosive attacks in the Seam Line area, including near the settlement of Bat Hefer,” the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement.

“Additionally, this terror cell is linked to the terrorists involved in the Kalkilya attack that killed Amnon Mukhtar.”

Terrorists in the city have been turning up the heat in recent weeks as they intensify their attacks against IDF soldiers and plan other attacks against Israeli citizens.

Early Monday morning, an IDF Panther multi-purpose armored personnel carrier (APC) was damaged when two IEDs planted by Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades terrorists exploded as the vehicle drove down the street in Nur Shams.

תיעוד פלסטיני: כלי רכב של כוחות הביטחון הישראליים נפגע ממטען צד בנור א-שמס שליד לטולכרם@migansh5 pic.twitter.com/YhqVK21PYJ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 1, 2024

The incident took place as IDF troops were operating in the area to uncover explosives and arrest wanted persons.

Israeli forces came to rescue the wounded soldiers and evacuate the vehicle.

משאית צבאית גוררת פנתר שנפגע מפיצוץ מטען במהלך הפעילות הבוקר בטולכרם. עד מתי ימשיכו לפעול אל מול הנאצים האלה בצורה כירורגית במקום להכניס טנקים לרחובות בחיפוי אוירי ולשטח שם את הכל? למה מחכים? שיפגעו עוד חיילים?? pic.twitter.com/kV4d4BuGGz — אלישע ירד (@ElishaYered) July 1, 2024

“Our message to this cowardly enemy is that the worst is yet to come,” the terrorist group said in its statement following the attack.

The Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades was founded by Palestine Liberation Organization terrorist Yasser Arafat. The group is linked the Palestinian Authority’s ruling Fatah faction and represents a coalition of armed terrorist groups in Judea and Samaria.

The organization is designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the European Union, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, and the United States.

