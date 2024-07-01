Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Ian Lim

The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Beirut is urging Saudi citizens to leave Lebanon immediately and avoid traveling to the country if they are not yet there.

Saudi Arabia has joined a list of nations who last week issued similar advisories to their citizens, including Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Kuwait and Austria.

This past weekend, the US, UK, Jordan, Russia and Ireland also advised their citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon.

North Macedonia, Australia and Switzerland have also urged their citizens to avoid travel to Lebanon.

Kuwait was the first to issue the warning, followed by North Macedonia and then Canada. By Wednesday, Germany had joined the list, along with several more nations.

Saudi Arabia’s advisory came Saturday after the Iranian Mission to the United Nations in New York announced that “all Resistance Fronts” would fight Israel if war broke out with Iran’s Lebanese proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist army.

