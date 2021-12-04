Photo Credit: Arab Social Media
Fights broke out at the Arab American University in Jenin on Saturday, leaving one student dead after being stabbed by another student. Both were from villages in the Palestinian Authority.

The fight began when one group of students saw a girl from their village hugging a male student from the other village, on Thursday. The affectionate student was threatened by the group and not allowed on the bus.

The student who was threatened on Thursday, decided to return the favor and brought his friends to confront the first group on Saturday, and the rumble began. Weapons were pulled out, and one of the students stabbed another, killing him. The dead student was identified as Mahran Khaliliya.

The Arab American University in Jenin is a private Palestinian Authority university, founded in the year 2000, in a collaboration with California State University (CSU) in Stanislaus and Utah State University (USU) in Logan.

