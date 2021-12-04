Photo Credit: Prime Minister's Office; Avshalom Sassoni/FLASH90

President Isaac Herzog on Friday spoke over the phone with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

President Herzog congratulated the Crown Prince on the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of the United Arab Emirates and noted the extraordinary achievements of the UAE in a range of fields. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed thanked him and said that he was looking forward to the President making a state visit to the UAE. President Herzog thanked the Crown Prince for the invitation and told him about the positive and enthusiastic reactions in Israel and the region to the implementation of the Abraham Accords in various fields.

The conversation, the first between the two leaders, was conducted in a warm and friendly spirit and covered several bilateral and regional issues. The two leaders discussed the immense potential for deepening collaboration between their countries, which will aid stability in the Middle East, and the need to promote a free trade agreement between them.