Photo Credit: Hatzalah without borders of Judea and Samaria

A terrorist was killed on Tuesday morning during an attempted attack near Gross Square in Hebron, Hatzalah without the borders of Judea and Samaria reported.

UPDATE from the IDF Spokesperson:

Following the initial report, a terrorist armed with explosives, a Carlo-type sub-machine gun, and a knife a short time ago tried to carry out a combined attack on IDF fighters in the Jewish community in Hebron, in the area of the “Judea” regional division. IDF fighters identified the terrorist approaching them, he tried to shoot and throw an explosive device at them. The fighters responded by firing and neutralizing the terrorist. There are no casualties to our forces.

Our earlier report said the terrorist arrived with an explosive device in his hand, a pipe bomb that exploded as he approached the Israeli forces at the square, resulting in his death on the spot.

There are no casualties to our forces. A sapper was called to neutralize the pipe charges.

عاجل| إصابة شاب فلسطيني برصاص الاحتلال بزعم محاولته تنفيذ عملية طعن في الخليل.#إضراب_فلسطين#إضراب_ومواجهة pic.twitter.com/SsS9Bf1QmT — 48 الإخبارية (@48nnews) May 18, 2021

נס גדול בפיגוע בחברון: בכיכר גרוס מחבל רץ עם נשק קרלו ומטעני חבלה. אחד המטענים התפוצץ לו בידיים והוא נפצע. חייל סיים את העבודה@hakolhayehudi

בוידאו: דוד מרגוליס מצוות הכוננות של חברון שהיה עד לפיגוע.

צילום: ציפי שליסל/TPS pic.twitter.com/w3f5LqX09s — אלחנן גרונר (@elchangr) May 18, 2021

Gross square is named after Asher Aaron Gross who was stabbed and killed by Arab terrorists on July 7, 1983. He was an Oleh from the US.