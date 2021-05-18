Photo Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Office

The IDF shot down an unmanned aircraft in the Beit She’an Valley area early Tuesday morning after it had approached the border between Syria and Israel.

According to the IDF, the aircraft was being monitored by its air control units and its fragments were collected after the interception. The army is investigating whether it came from the territory of Syria or Jordan.

On Friday, the IDF identified three launches from Syrian territory – two of which landed in open areas in the southern Golan and the third fell in Syrian territory.

Monday night, six rockets were fired from Lebanon at Israel, and according to the IDF, at least five of them fell in Lebanese territory, near the border.

IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Hidai Zilberman, said on Tuesday morning that the IDF estimates the shooting was carried out by “Palestinian factions north of Mount Dov.”

On Sunday, Israeli security forces arrested two Jordanians carrying knives after crossing into Israel during the night. They were arrested in the Mount Gilboa area in northern Israel.