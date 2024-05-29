Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

An alarming video tweeted on Wednesday morning, three terrorists from Tulkarm are seen shooting in the early hours of the morning at Bat Hefer – the largest settlement in the Emek Hefer Regional Council, located along Highway 6, 11 miles east of Netanya. The automatic weapons shooting was carried out without interruption and could have resulted in harm to Bat Hefer residents.

In the video, three terrorists are seen wearing a green headband inspired by the Nochba terrorists who carried out the massacre on October 7. In the documentation, it appears that the terrorists arrived outside the settlement without interruption, firing dozens of bullets at the Israeli houses, this for the second time in the last two days.

?كتائب القسام – مخيم طولكرم? جانب من استهداف مستوطنة بيت حيفر ردا على المجازر التي يرتكبها الاحتلال في قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/ljSCh5Eapd — رؤى لدراسات الحرب (@Roaastudies) May 29, 2024

A few hours after the video was posted on Arab social networks, IDF forces were rushed to the scene and began to scan the area. An IDF spokesperson stated that at this stage no injuries were found and the forces are now working to locate the terrorists who carried out the shooting.