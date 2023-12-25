Photo Credit: Gili Yaari/Flash90

The residents of Bat Hefer, a community in the Sharon plain in Israel located east of Netanya and only 4 kilometers west of the PA city of Tulkarem, have been complaining recently about hearing underground digging noises. As you probably imagine, in post-October 7 Israel these noises can only mean one thing: someone from the other side of the “green line” is planning a massacre.

Also, in post-October 7 Israel, such complaints are taken very seriously. The Emek Hefer local council announced on Monday that the area in question will be investigated. The council said that so far three tests have been carried out using different methods, but no evidence of tunnel was indicated. Nevertheless, two additional tests will be carried out in the coming days.

The local council issued a statement saying: “The findings of the five tests, which examine the soil with different tools, will be analyzed by a team of experts, and the results will be made available to the public in full. In addition, during a tour on Friday, at the request of the council and Bat Hefer, a series of additional and extremely significant measures were agreed upon to strengthen the defense in the settlement and the region, including adding protective measures in addition to the wall, defensive operations, technological measures, and more.”

On Sunday, I reported that residents of Kibbutz Misgav Am complained they were hearing digging sounds under their homes and they, are afraid Hezbollah is planning a raid similar to the murderous Hamas attack on October 7, using underground tunnels. Misgav Am is located in Upper Galilee in northern Israel, near the Israeli town of Kiryat Shmona, close to the border with Lebanon, and facing the Lebanese town of Odaisseh.

Matan Buchner, a resident of Bat Hefer, told Reshet Bet Radio on Monday, “For several years we have been complaining about residents hearing knocking under their houses at night. It sounds exactly like Hamas digging, as they did in the south and as they did in the north.”

Due to its proximity to the Sharon region, the city of Tulkarem has been a hub for terrorist groups who have launched many deadly attacks against Israeli civilians since the first intifada.