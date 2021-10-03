Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot
President of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Nazhat Shameem Khan.

The President of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Nazhat Shameem Khan on Friday cut off a video presentation by UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer, who cited anti-Semitic social media posts by UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) teachers.

Advertisement

The UN Watch presentation was interrupted abruptly by Khan, who said that her forum was not a place for “personal attacks,” and ordered that the hearing move on to the next speaker, a Palestinian who condemned the Israeli occupation of Gaza. Mind you, Israel has left Gaza in 2005, but President Khan did not interrupt this presentation over chronological misstatements.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleIsrael’s Green Pass Program Marked by Total Balagan on First Day
Next articleWhat’s Your Name?
David Israel
David writes news at JewishPress.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...