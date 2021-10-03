Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

The President of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Nazhat Shameem Khan on Friday cut off a video presentation by UN Watch Executive Director Hillel Neuer, who cited anti-Semitic social media posts by UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) teachers.

The UN Watch presentation was interrupted abruptly by Khan, who said that her forum was not a place for “personal attacks,” and ordered that the hearing move on to the next speaker, a Palestinian who condemned the Israeli occupation of Gaza. Mind you, Israel has left Gaza in 2005, but President Khan did not interrupt this presentation over chronological misstatements.