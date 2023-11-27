Photo Credit: Flash 90

The Israel Police opened an investigation into one of the Palestinian Authority terrorists released from prison as part of the hostage deal with Hamas, Israeli lawmaker Zvi Sukkot (Religious Zionism) said Monday.

Sukkot filed a complaint last week against Roda Abu Agamiya, a terrorist from Judea who served jail time for recruiting terrorists for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, among other charges.

Abu Agamiya, from the Dheisheh camp near Bethlehem, was set free on Friday along with 38 other terrorists. In footage shared on Arab social media, she was seen celebrating her release and urging Palestinian Authority Arabs to support Hamas.

“We are the sword of Mohammed Deif,” exclaimed Abu Agamiya, in reference to the head of Hamas’s Al-Qassam Brigades “military” wing.

In a Monday post on X (formerly Twitter), Sukkot revealed that he “submitted a police complaint against Rudah Abu Ajmiyah, one of the prisoners who were released as part of the hostages deal, due to her inciteful words after her release.

“Whoever incites terror must be in prison. What was won’t be,” added the Knesset member.

As part of the agreement with Hamas, Israel agreed to commute the sentences of at least 150 female and teenage Palestinian Authority and Gazan security prisoners, or three terrorists for every hostage released, in addition to pausing its military campaign against the terrorist group.

So far, 117 terrorists have been released from Israeli jails. On Friday, Jerusalem freed 39 terrorists. Another 39 were released on Saturday, with another 39 set free on Sunday evening.

Before their release, all prisoners were asked to sign a document pledging not to engage in terrorism.

Hamas announced in a statement on Sunday that it is hoping to extend the truce beyond the initial four-day period in order to secure the release of additional Palestinian terrorists.

Currently, Hamas is believed to be holding 183 hostages, including 18 children and 43 women.

A temporary four-day ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization went into effect at 7 am on Friday.

As part of the deal approved by the Israeli Cabinet last Wednesday, Hamas was to release 12 to 13 hostages each day of the truce. The release of every additional 10 hostages will result in one additional day in the pause in combat.

Under the agreement, the Israel Defense Forces will refrain from using surveillance drones in Gaza for six hours each day of the ceasefire. Israel will also allow fuel to enter the Strip during that time and dramatically increase the volume of goods permitted into the enclave.

At least 1,200 people were slaughtered in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Another 240 men, women, children, elderly and soldiers were dragged back into Gaza as hostages. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.