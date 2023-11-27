Photo Credit: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO

Global billionaire Elon Musk visited southern Israeli villages Monday decimated Oct. 7 by Hamas terrorists to see for himself the devastation and atrocities perpetrated by the invading hordes from Gaza.

Following his visit to the decimated villages, Musk viewed the IDF Spokesperson’s compilation of uncensored footage from the October 7th massacre, at the Knesset in Jerusalem.

The entrepreneur was accompanied by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they toured Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the worst-hit communities where Hamas massacres took place on that devastating Shabbat Simchat Torah.

Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council Acting Chairman Yossi Keren and IDF Spokesperson representative Liad Diamond briefed Musk on the massacre at the kibbutz.

Netanyahu and Musk went to the Leibstein family residence where the latter heard about the heroism of the late Ofir Leibstein, the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council chairman who was murdered on the morning of October 7th in exchanges of fire with terrorists who had entered the kibbutz.

The prime minister and Musk proceeded to the Itamari family residence where Musk heard about Avigail Idan (4), whose parents were murdered, and who was abducted to Gaza. Little Avigail turned four years old two days before her release on Sunday from Hamas captivity. At the family home, an IDF Spokesperson representative showed photographs that were taken a few days after the massacre.

At the conclusion of the visit, Netanyahu and Musk went to the young people’s neighborhood on the kibbutz, which suffered most of the horrors on October 7th.

Musk and Netanyahu were also set to discuss the security aspects of artificial intelligence in a live online discussion, according to Reuters.

Musk, who owns the X social media platform (formerly Twitter), SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink and two other companies, was also scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog and the families of hostages being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

According to the president’s office, the two men will discuss “the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online” as well.