The United States government has donated and delivered half a million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Palestinian Authority citizens living in Judea, Samaria and Gaza. Instead of investing in vaccines, the Palestinian Authority chooses to pay millions of dollars in annual salaries to jailed terrorists with their “Pay to Slay” policy, working on the assumption that an international donor would eventually step in to buy the doses for them.

The doses came through the World Health Organization’s global COVAX system.

The U.S. government is proud to deliver a gift of 500,000 doses of Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, through #COVAX because #VaccinesSaveLives pic.twitter.com/j4HeANMbx8 — US Palestinian Affairs Unit (@USPalAffairs) August 24, 2021

As with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by BioNTech, Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine must be delivered in two injections at least a month apart.

A third dose of either vaccine is required for full protection, at least five months after the second dose, Israeli researchers discovered.

Earlier this year, thousands of doses of Moderna vaccine were transferred to the Palestinian Authority by the Israeli government on the recommendation of the defense minister and IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Israeli liaison to PA residents in Judea, Samaria and Gaza.

The IDF also vaccinated some 120,000 Palestinian Authority Arab workers who commuted every day to pre-1967 Israel.

The vaccination project was carried out at eight different border crossings throughout Judea and Samaria. The operation, led by the IDF Central Command, COGAT, the Israeli Health Ministry and the Crossings Authority, also included the establishment of dedicated vaccination complexes in industrial areas throughout Judea and Samaria.

According to PMW, it’s estimated that the PA paid out $150 million to terrorists in 2020.