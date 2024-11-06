Photo Credit: Periodico JIT

Gerardo Werthein, Argentina’s new Minister of Foreign Affairs, was sworn in by President Javier Milei on a Chumash, the five books of Moses in modern book form.

Werthein, 68, who was born into a Russian-Jewish family, was appointed foreign minister by President Milei on Monday in a ceremony at the Casa Rosada (the Pink House, Argentine Republic presidents’ official workplace in Buenos Aires), following the dismissal of economist Diana Mondino.

According to footage of the unusual ceremony posted online, Milei asked Werthein if he swears “by God and by the homeland and on the Torah to faithfully and devotedly fulfill the position of Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, and Religions, to which you have been appointed.”

Werthein affirmed, making history by having the first official reference to the holy Jewish book in an oath of office in Argentina.

After swearing in his new Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gerardo Werthein, over a Chumash, Argentine President Milei shared a thought on this week’s Torah portion. pic.twitter.com/SmyRvNFKi3 — Chabad.org (@Chabad) November 5, 2024

Milei commented after the ceremony: “Since today we have moved away from the conventional and traditional format and the oath was taken on the Torah, I thought it pertinent to speak about the weekly parashah.”

“The forces of heaven are sending you signals, Gerardo,” Milei told his new foreign minister. “It (the parashah) speaks of the beginnings of Abraham’s travels around the world, spreading the messages of the Creator. God tells him that he will have a lot of influence on the nations of the world and gives him an important responsibility to bring the messages of the Torah, of life, and of freedom to the entire world.”

“As the Rebbe would often say, we wish you blessings and success,” President Milei concluded, referring to Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the late Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Milei has a warm connection with Judaism and Israel. He last visited the Jewish state in February.

Werthein is a wealthy businessman who served as Argentina’s ambassador to Washington. According to the DC Chabad, he was an active member of the community while living there.

