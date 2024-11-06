Photo Credit: Art Judaica

American Jews are purchasing Israeli-made Judaica at a strikingly higher rate, with sales surging 134% since the outbreak of the Swords of Iron conflict, a recent study by students from the Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT) reveals.

Led by Dr. Limor Hatsor’s business management students on the College’s Tal Campus for women, the study highlights a sharp increase in demand for Israeli-made religious items, despite a rise in the cost of goods from Israel. This surge reflects a trend among American Jews to buy Judaica directly from Israeli businesses, even when similar items can be purchased more affordably in the U.S.—a gesture many see as a show of solidarity with a nation in crisis.

The research drew on interviews, online surveys of U.S. consumers, and an analysis of sales data from the Jerusalem-based Sifrei Torah Judaica store’s eBay platform, tracking transaction patterns over three years.

“The majority of respondents shared that the conflict fostered a deeper connection to their faith and empathy toward Israel, leading them to purchase Israeli-made Judaica,” JCT students Haya Havi, Rachel Ben Arush, and Hana Eliasian said in a statement.

The study also underscored how American Jewish consumers often turn to Israeli businesses in times of crisis. For instance, during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, demand for items such as Torah books and tallitot spiked, likely as more people prayed at home and invested in personal religious objects.

