Photo Credit: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead

Former president Donald Trump criticized American Jews on his new social media site, Truth Social. “No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” he wrote.

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story — Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — Before it is too late!”

Numerous groups, such as the ADL and the Democrats, attacked Trump’s statement as antisemitic.

President Trump moved the US embassy to Jerusalem recognizing unified Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, recognized the Golan Heights as sovereign Israeli territory, launched the Abraham Accords which opened up peace between Israel and the UAE and other Arab countries, and was a step away from recognizing Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria.

In Israel, Trump’s actions are highly appreciated and he is not considered antisemitic. Trump is also very popular among many Orthodox American Jews, who happen to also be very pro-Israel.

Trump’s daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared, and grandchildren are Jewish.

A 2020 Pew study of American Jews found that 41% are not or only minimally emotionally attached to Israel. Only 45% of American Jews felt that caring about Israel is essential to them. Another 37% felt caring about Israel was important, but not essential.

Only 43% of American Jews oppose the BDS movement. 43% have never heard of the antisemitic movement. While 10% of American Jews support the BDS movement.

The Truth Social network is not yet available in Israel.