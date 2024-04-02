Photo Credit: UNDP Ukraine

Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa announced on Tuesday that her government is renewing its support for UNRWA, after becoming convinced that the agency has improved its controls in Gaza, Kyodo News reported.

Kamikawa met last week with the commissioner-general of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, in Tokyo.

It worked. One week later, Kamikawa explained that the reason for renewing Japan’s funding to an agency whose hundreds of employees have been proven to be Hamas agents, as active murderers, or as providing logistical support to murderers because “the humanitarian situation in Palestine is critical” and UNWRA’s involvement in the distribution of humanitarian aid is essential.

However, in her statement, the FM neglected to mention that her government was already providing much-needed support to the people of Gaza: on February 2, Japan announced it was providing $32 million in emergency aid “to the suffering Palestinians,” through the UN World Food Program, World Health Organization, UN Children’s Fund, and other international organizations, whose members were not involved in raping, burning, and murdering innocent Israelis on October 7, 2023.

In any event, Kamikawa insisted that Japan will receive regular reports “under a new framework” on how the funds are being used. Presumably, that would be the framework without raping and murdering innocent civilians.

Japan suspended funding in January after Israel presented proof that members of UNRWA’s staff were involved in Hamas’s attack on Israel in October.

Yoko Kamikawa, 70, graduated from the University of Tokyo in 1977, and in 1988 received a master’s degree in public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

