A severe warning in the coming days has been issued to Israelis staying on the Island of Ko Pha Ngan, Thailand, Israel Hayom reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Thai police issued a statement on the matter Tuesday morning and according to the available information, the fear is of an attack in Ko Pha Ngan on November 15 by an Islamist group that is organizing to harm Israelis.

There is fear of harm to institutions identified with Jews in Ko Pha Ngan, such as the Chabad House and a school where many Israeli children are enrolled.

Ko Pha-Ngan is an island in the Gulf of Thailand, in the Surat Thani Province of southern Thailand. It has two sister islands: the larger, Ko Samui, to the south, and the smaller, Ko Tao, to the north.

Chabad of Ko Pha-Ngan has launched a new meat restaurant in the heart of the island, for residents and travelers. Their website says, “You are invited to come during the day to the chef’s restaurant. On the menu are schnitzel, burgers, hummus, Thai food, a selection of salads, and more. There’s also a store offering products from Israel.

