One of the Hezbollah drones that infiltrated from Lebanon on Tuesday morning fell in the town of Nesher, some three miles southeast of Haifa, and crashed next to a kindergarten. No injuries were reported, thank God.

The drone apparently hit a tree, exploded, and landed near the kindergarten’s fence. No alarm was heard in Nesher, and the IDF said that the details of this failure to warn the civilian population are being investigated.

The kindergarten’s windows were shattered as a result of the drone’s crash – with the children playing inside the kindergarten. According to the Fire and Rescue Department, the kindergarten staff quickly brought all the children into the protected area, and the children’s parents were called to come pick them up. The kindergarten was quickly evacuated.

אחרי למעלה מחצי שעה: אירוע חדירת הכטבמי”ם ככל הנראה הסתיים. לפחות כטב”מ אחד נפל בשטח פתוח ליד גן ילדים בנשר, בנס, ללא נפגעים. אזעקות הופעלו במשך רבע שעה ברצף במספר יישובים, אך לא בנשר. תיעוד משמי הגליל pic.twitter.com/LAUB5KW6t3 — זירת החדשות (@ZiratNews) November 12, 2024

Nesher Mayor Roy Levy said, “There was a fall of an object that has not yet been identified near the kindergarten. No alarm was activated and we are waiting for the Home Front Command to explain why the alarm was not activated. Thank God, we had no physical injuries. We contacted the parents of the kindergarten children. The children are all fine, I was with them, and we transferred them to another kindergarten. We are taking care of them and of course, we are taking care of the scene of the attack.”

According to a local newspaper, the attack on the kindergarten took place just minutes after the kindergarten teacher had brought the children into a protected area. “For us, she is the hero of the day,” the locals are saying. “We don’t want to think what would have happened if the attack had been a few meters to the right inside the kindergarten or if the kindergarten teacher hadn’t brought everyone into the protected area. It was a miracle.”

