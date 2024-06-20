Photo Credit: Resistance News Network

The Canadian government has listed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist entity under the country’s criminal code, effective Wednesday (June 19).

The announcement was made by Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs.

“Based on their actions, there are reasonable grounds to believe that the IRGC has knowingly carried out, attempted to carry out, participated in or facilitated a terrorist activity, or has knowingly acted on behalf of, at the direction of, or in association with an entity that has knowingly carried out terrorist activity. Listing the IRGC means that they are a terrorist group,” LeBlanc said in a statement.

“The decision to list the IRGC through the Criminal Code listing regime sends a strong message that Canada will use all tools at its disposal to combat the terrorist activity of the IRGC, conducted both unilaterally and in knowing association with listed terrorist entities such as Hizballah and Hamas.”

As an immediate consequence of this listing, Canadian financial institutions, such as banks and brokerages, are required to immediately freeze the property of a listed entity. It is a criminal offence for anyone in Canada and Canadians abroad to knowingly deal with property owned or controlled by a terrorist group.

Other terrorist groups linked to the IRGC which have already been listed by the Canadian government as terrorist entities, include Hezbollah, Hamas, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Taliban.

Moreover, in November 2022, Canada designated the Islamic Republic of Iran as a regime that has engaged in terrorism and systematic or gross human rights violations. As a result, under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, thousands of senior Iranian government officials, including top IRGC members, are inadmissible to Canada. In addition to being banned from entering the country, current and former senior Iranian government officials who are in Canada may be investigated and removed.

“The Iranian regime has consistently displayed a complete disregard for human rights, both inside and outside Iran, as well as a willingness to destabilize the international rules-based order,” LeBlanc said.

“Listing the IRGC builds on the Government of Canada’s broader efforts to ensure that there is no impunity for Iran’s unlawful actions and its support of terrorism. Our government will always promote human rights and take action against those seeking to disrupt our way of life, here in Canada and around the world.”

