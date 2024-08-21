Photo Credit: RNN

Israeli forces have eliminated the founder and chief of the Fatah-linked Al Aqsa Martyr’s Brigades terror organization in a surgical assassination.

On Wednesday morning (Aug. 21), an Israeli Air Force aircraft assassinated Khalil Hussein Khalil Al-Maqdah in Sidon, in southern Lebanon, in a joint IDF operation with Shin Bet intelligence agents.

Fatah is the Palestinian Authority government’s leading “political” faction. Both the Ramallah government and the Fatah faction are headed by Mahmoud Abbas (nom de guerre: ‘Abu Mazen’).

Khalil Al-Maqdah was responsible for directing terrorist activity in Judea and Samaria on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

He was also the brother of Mounir Al-Maqdah, a resident of Lebanon who operates on behalf of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Mounir Al-Maqdah is continuing attempts to carry out terror attacks.

The two brothers were collaborating on behalf of the IRGC and have also been involved in smuggling weapons and funds designated for terrorist activities into Judea and Samaria.

Israeli security forces revealed this past March that weapons smuggled into Judea and Samaria were distributed to terrorist cells recruited and directed by Khalil and Mounir Al-Maqdah in Lebanon.

Iranian officials are responsible for the direction and execution of arms smuggling into Israel and terrorist attack operations, according to a joint statement by the IDF and Shin Bet.

These Iranian officials are led by Jawad Ja’afari, head of Unit 4000, a special operations unit in the IRGC’s intelligence wing. Ja’afari is working together with Ashgar Bakari, commander of Unit 840, a special operations unit in the IRGC’s Quds Force.

The IDF and Shin Bet (ISA) say they are continuing to identify and thwart attempts to smuggle Iranian weapons into Judea and Samaria, along with the terrorist cells recruited by Iranian officials and their proxies.

“The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to take action to monitor and thwart activity that endangers the safety of the State of Israel and its citizens,” the IDF and Shin Bet said, adding that efforts continue to expose and impair Iranian attempts to carry out terrorist activity against Israel.

