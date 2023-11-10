Photo Credit: YouTube screenshot

On Thursday, Montreal Police issued this statement:

The Jewish community said it was under attack and asked their neighbors for help. That’s because, according to the Montreal Gazette, the shots were fired at the schools after a clash at Concordia University between pro-Israel and pro-Hamas demonstrators. It ended with one arrest and several injuries. And, as you may recall, on Monday, firebombs were discovered at a synagogue and a nearby Jewish community center (Firebombs Found in 2 Jewish Institutions in Montreal).

HATE IN MONTREAL: Shots Fired Overnight Into At Least Two Yeshivas Police are investigating after bullets were fired into at least two Yeshivas in Montreal Thursday morning. More from @YWN: https://t.co/VMFwZw00lC pic.twitter.com/H0Vq5LNqnw — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 9, 2023

Quebec vice-president at the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs Eta Yudin told a news conference on Thursday: “Schools are a place where we send our most treasured possessions — our children. No child in Montreal should see their place of learning targeted by a weapon created to kill. It’s odious and evil. … Our community has 250 years of history in Quebec. We are proud, we are Quebecers, we’re not going anywhere. This attempted campaign of terror against us will not succeed.”

Yudin noted that the attacks on Jews are taking place on the 85th anniversary of Kristallnacht, which was the precursor to the Holocaust and said: “Antisemitism is often the canary in the coal mine. It’s a prediction of radicalization and we don’t want our streets, our beloved Quebec, to be invaded by not just antisemitism but by complete and total hate. We don’t want that and we are calling on everyone to be part of the solution.”

Quebec’s Minister of Higher Education Pascale Déry, who is Jewish, tweeted on Thursday: “The situation is worrisome. We must be able to demonstrate peacefully and debate calmly. Intimidation, violence, and incitement to hatred have no place.

She also shared a tweet by journalist Hadi Hassin about the clash at the university and noted: “Too many students fear for their safety, we cannot tolerate these excesses. I spoke earlier with the rector of Concordia to ensure that order is restored on campus.

Trop d’étudiants craignent pour leur sécurité, on ne peut tolérer ces débordements. J’ai discuté plus tôt avec le recteur de @Concordia afin de m’assurer que l’ordre soit rétabli sur le campus. @fbonnardelCAQ et moi en appelons au calme et suivons la situation de très près. https://t.co/P0g4wHbzOm — Pascale Déry (@PascaleDery) November 8, 2023

B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn tweeted on Sunday: “Just so we have this straight… at separate coordinated hate rallies today we saw: the swastika; calls for the boycott of ANOTHER Jewish business; and now the flag of the Islamic regime of Iran – the terror engine behind Hamas. Notice the pattern yet Canada??”

Just so we have this straight… at separate coordinated hate rallies today we saw: the swastika; calls for the boycott of ANOTHER Jewish business; and now the flag of the Islamic regime of Iran – the terror engine behind Hamas. Notice the pattern yet Canada?? @bnaibrithcanada https://t.co/8Q47gmvLdR — Michael Mostyn (@MichaelMostyn) November 4, 2023