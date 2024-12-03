Photo Credit: Courtesy of Justin Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last Friday met for three hours in Mar-a-Lago with Donald Trump to discuss the president-elect’s planned 25% increase in tariffs on Canadian imports. Trudeau claimed the move would destroy the Canadian economy, and Trump responded with his renowned mix of humor and cruelty.

Fox News senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Monday reported, citing two people who sat at the table: “We are told that when Trudeau told President-elect Trump that new tariffs would kill the Canadian economy, Trump joked that if Canada can’t survive without ripping off the US to the tune of $100 billion a year, then maybe Canada should become the 51st state and Trudeau could become its governor.”

Trump earlier called his dinner with Trudeau “productive.”

Trudeau thanked Trump, saying, “I look forward to the work we can do together, again.”

Jon Carrier offered his take on the meeting:

This is a totally real photo I found from Justin Trudeau’s trip to Mar-a-Lago to meet Donald Trump. ? pic.twitter.com/lHZlwVSzDE — Jon Carrier (@katfukitty) December 1, 2024

