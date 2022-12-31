Photo Credit: Pixabay

Israel’s Health Ministry announced Friday the Jewish State will require foreign citizens visiting from China to produce a negative COVID-19 test result prior to entering the country.

The announcement follows a similar requirement imposed by the United States and several other nations, due to the rising rate of COVID-19 infections in China.

Israeli citizens are not required at present to product a negative COVID-19 test result — or any test result — to leave or enter the Jewish State.

Nearly 250 million people in China tested positive for the virus in the first 20 days of December.

Voluntary testing stations will also be set up for Israelis and foreign citizens, newly-installed Health Minister Aryeh Deri said.

Earlier this week, Italy announced mandatory COVID-19 testing for foreign arrivals from China. Spain joined the effort on Friday, mandating a negative COVID-19 test result, or documentation of full vaccination against the deadly virus.

Japan, Indian, Taiwan and South Korea have imposed similar restrictions.