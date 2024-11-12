Photo Credit: Michael Freilich / Flash 90

Footage of a vicious antisemitic attack in Belgium, uploaded to social media by the perpetrators themselves, has prompted the victim’s parents to finally turn to police, and allow publication of the incident, which took place about a week before last week’s Amsterdam pogrom.

In the attack, a 14-year-old Orthodox Jewish boy was beaten and chased in Antwerp — home to a large Orthodox Jewish community — by pro-terror thugs who chased and beat him in his own parking garage about a week before last week’s ugly pogrom in Amsterdam.

This brings a tear to my eye. Horrifying. Antwerp ?? Orthodox Jewish boy is beaten & chased at his own parking garage, as they shout “FREE PALESTINE” at him So. What’s the excuse this time? Did he pull a Palestine flag down? This is a Nazi movement. https://t.co/aCfxhMob3C — Kosher?? (@koshercockney) November 11, 2024

The attackers were shouting “Free Palestine” while punching and chasing the Jewish teen, and proudly uploaded the footage of their attack to social media in a manner similar to the Hamas-led terrorists during their horrific slaughter of Jews and foreign nationals in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Antwerp police meanwhile announced the arrest of six young Muslims on Monday in connection with accusations they were planning to attack Jews in solidarity with the Amsterdam pogrom. However, a few hours later the young thugs were released.

More than 100 additional police officers were stationed in Jewish neighborhoods after Belgium parliamentarian Michael Freilich, who was recently elected to the Antwerp city council, publicly demanded better protection of Jewish residents.

Freilich has also called for the arrest of an Islamic cleric who has urged his follower to “burn Jews” – but nothing has been done thus far, according to Ynet.

