Photo Credit: Michael Freilich / Flash 90
Soldiers standing guard outside Jewish schools in the port city of Antwerp, Belgium in January 2015.

Footage of a vicious antisemitic attack in Belgium, uploaded to social media by the perpetrators themselves, has prompted the victim’s parents to finally turn to police, and allow publication of the incident, which took place about a week before last week’s Amsterdam pogrom.

In the attack, a 14-year-old Orthodox Jewish boy was beaten and chased in Antwerp — home to a large Orthodox Jewish community — by pro-terror thugs who chased and beat him in his own parking garage about a week before last week’s ugly pogrom in Amsterdam.

Advertisement


The attackers were shouting “Free Palestine” while punching and chasing the Jewish teen, and proudly uploaded the footage of their attack to social media in a manner similar to the Hamas-led terrorists during their horrific slaughter of Jews and foreign nationals in southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

Antwerp police meanwhile announced the arrest of six young Muslims on Monday in connection with accusations they were planning to attack Jews in solidarity with the Amsterdam pogrom. However, a few hours later the young thugs were released.

More than 100 additional police officers were stationed in Jewish neighborhoods after Belgium parliamentarian Michael Freilich, who was recently elected to the Antwerp city council, publicly demanded better protection of Jewish residents.

Freilich has also called for the arrest of an Islamic cleric who has urged his follower to “burn Jews” – but nothing has been done thus far, according to Ynet.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUS Conducts Nine Airstrikes on Iranian Targets in Syria
Next articleUS Bulldozer Shipments to Israel Stalled
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR