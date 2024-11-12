Photo Credit: US Central Command

The United States attacked nine “Iranian-aligned” targets in two locations in Syria early Monday in what the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said was a response to attacks on US forces based in the country.

Advertisement





The attack, carried out in the Al Mayadeen area of eastern Syria’s Deir az-Zor region killed at least four Syrian members of the Iranian-backed armed groups, and severely wounded at least 10 others, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Among the targets was a shipment of arms that was being transported to Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, in the northern Syria town of Shamsin.

“These strikes will degrade the Iranian-backed groups’ ability to plan and launch future attacks on US and coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D[efeat]-ISIS operations,” CENTCOM commander General Mike “Erik” Kurilla said Tuesday in a statement.

“Our message is clear. Attacks against US and coalition partners in the region will not be tolerated,” Kurilla added.

“We will continue to take every step necessary to protect our personnel and coalition partners and respond to reckless attacks.”

Share this article on WhatsApp: