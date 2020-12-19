Photo Credit: Emmanuel Macron via Macron Twitter account

French President Emmanuel Macron is in “stable” condition, according to the France 24 news agency, quoting a statement by Jean-Christophe Perrochon, the chief doctor of the presidency who said Saturday night, “The medical condition of the president is sable compared with Friday.”

Perrochon said Macron “is still presenting the same symptoms of the COVID-19 illness, fatigue, coughing (and) stiffness, which is in no way preventing him from performing his duties,” the Élysée Palace added in its statement.

Macron promised Friday to provide a daily update and posted a brief video statement on Twitter with his phone.

More than 60,000 people have died from the virus in France since the start of the pandemic, Macron noted, and warned, “We have to be vigilant as the virus is gaining in strength again.”